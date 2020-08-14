Man charged with reckless homicide ordered to stand trial for woman's overdose death

Tracy and the other person used the heroin when they got to the Quality Inn, Hendrickson said, then about 2 a.m., Tracy woke the man up to get more heroin from Schramer. Hendrickson said the man told police he watched the transaction between Tracy and Schramer.

Once back at the motel, Hendrickson testified, the man said he watched as Tracy prepared and tried to inject the drug, but was having difficulty. The man said he fell asleep, then woke four to five hours later to find Tracy unresponsive.

Hendrickson testified the man said he called Schramer to see if he had any Narcan to reverse the drug's effect but Schramer did not. Hendrickson said the man apparently found Narcan in the motel room because he had given some to Tracy. In a trash can outside the room, police found a bag containing used needles and an empty vial of Narcan.

Hendrickson said an autopsy found Tracy died from the combined effects of five drugs, chiefly fentanyl, which was at a lethal concentration.

Schramer was later arrested, and a search of the apartment where he was living turned up remnants of drugs. A woman at the apartment, Brandi L. Stanfley, 27, of Madison, told police she had flushed down the toilet the contents of a dish containing heroin before opening the door for police.