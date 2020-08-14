Man charged with reckless homicide ordered to stand trial for woman's overdose death

A man who was charged last week with reckless homicide after police said he sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman who died was ordered to stand trial Friday after a preliminary hearing.
A Dane County sheriff's detective testified that a witness identified Matthew J. Schramer, 28, who last lived in Fitchburg, as the man who twice sold what was believed by the buyers to be heroin within a period of several hours.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found there was sufficient evidence to order a trial for Schramer after testimony from Dane County Sheriff's Detective William Hendrickson.
Schramer's lawyer, state assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, said the evidence was lacking in two key respects, but Bailey-Rihn said at this stage in the case it was enough to hold Schramer for trial.
Schramer was charged last week with first-degree reckless homicide following the death of Hailey A. Tracy, 21, who was found in medical distress in the bathtub of a room at the Quality Inn, 6900 Seybold Road, in the town of Middleton. Tracy was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where she died.
According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened on the morning of May 7. A man who was with Tracy called 911 to report that Tracy was unresponsive.
Hendrickson testified the man said he, Tracy and another person had bought heroin from a man he knew on Whispering Pines Way in Fitchburg. The man identified that person as "Matt Schamer" or something similar.
Tracy and the other person used the heroin when they got to the Quality Inn, Hendrickson said, then about 2 a.m., Tracy woke the man up to get more heroin from Schramer. Hendrickson said the man told police he watched the transaction between Tracy and Schramer.
Once back at the motel, Hendrickson testified, the man said he watched as Tracy prepared and tried to inject the drug, but was having difficulty. The man said he fell asleep, then woke four to five hours later to find Tracy unresponsive.
Hendrickson testified the man said he called Schramer to see if he had any Narcan to reverse the drug's effect but Schramer did not. Hendrickson said the man apparently found Narcan in the motel room because he had given some to Tracy. In a trash can outside the room, police found a bag containing used needles and an empty vial of Narcan.
Hendrickson said an autopsy found Tracy died from the combined effects of five drugs, chiefly fentanyl, which was at a lethal concentration.
Schramer was later arrested, and a search of the apartment where he was living turned up remnants of drugs. A woman at the apartment, Brandi L. Stanfley, 27, of Madison, told police she had flushed down the toilet the contents of a dish containing heroin before opening the door for police.
Stanfley told police Schramer sold heroin, but only to support his own addiction, Hendrickson testified.
Stanfley has been charged with keeping a drug house, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing police. She is free on a signature bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
