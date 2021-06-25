Man charged with reckless endangerment for shots fired in Sun Prairie

A Sun Prairie man who was arrested on a tentative attempted homicide charge earlier this month after police heard gunshots was instead charged Friday with reckless endangerment.

Harry P. Clincy Jr., 31, was arrested early June 13 after a man told police Clincy had pistol-whipped him and fired gunshots at him but missed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint states officers were investigating an unrelated traffic crash on West Main Street in Sun Prairie when a car went past at high speed, then moments later officers heard gunshots.

The driver of the car came back to police and said he had been fired upon by someone who had been a passenger in the car, the complaint states, later identified as Clincy.

Clincy, who was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, appeared in court Friday where he was ordered jailed on $15,000 bail.

According to the complaint:

The driver of the car told police he was giving rides home after a party to a woman and two men. He dropped off one of the men, then the second pistol-whipped him and told him to not stop when they went past the crash scene where police were located.