Man charged with reckless endangerment for gunshot that entered bedroom

A man who police said fired a gunshot that entered the bedroom of a Fitchburg apartment, where three people including a child were sleeping, was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment.
The shot was among several fired about 1:50 a.m. on Friday. When police responded officers found Desmond Moss, 21, yelling in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
An officer found a .357 Magnum revolver in one of his jacket pockets and a second gun was found nearby in a snowbank, the complaint states.
A preliminary breath test found Moss had a blood alcohol concentration of nearly 0.24 percent. By comparison, the alcohol limit for drivers in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent.
Moss was jailed on $10,000 bail after appearing in court. Assistant state public defender Stan Woodard, appearing for Moss, said Moss knows he did "something very dangerous" but now realizes that. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson called the allegations "extraordinarily concerning."
According to the complaint:
A neighbor told police he was standing outside 5146 Anton Drive when he heard shouting from somewhere nearby. He said he heard two or three gunshots about a minute after the shouting stopped.
Afterward, he saw a man walking nonchalantly north on Anton Drive, then raise a gun at 5164 Anton Drive and fire shots toward the building.
A man in the apartment building told police he was asleep in a bedroom with his wife and their 2-year-old son when he heard a loud bang and a bullet strike his bedroom wall. The bullet penetrated the wall right behind the bed's headboard. The bullet also chipped off a piece of the headboard.
Moss' mother told police she believed her son was going to kill himself or force police to kill him. She said earlier he had come to her apartment intoxicated and called her from the parking lot, where they argued about family issues.
After the argument, she told police, she watched from her bedroom window, which faces Anton Drive, as he pulled out a gun and fired it into the air.