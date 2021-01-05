Man charged with reckless endangerment for gunshot that entered bedroom

A man who police said fired a gunshot that entered the bedroom of a Fitchburg apartment, where three people including a child were sleeping, was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment.

The shot was among several fired about 1:50 a.m. on Friday. When police responded officers found Desmond Moss, 21, yelling in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

An officer found a .357 Magnum revolver in one of his jacket pockets and a second gun was found nearby in a snowbank, the complaint states.

A preliminary breath test found Moss had a blood alcohol concentration of nearly 0.24 percent. By comparison, the alcohol limit for drivers in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent.

Moss was jailed on $10,000 bail after appearing in court. Assistant state public defender Stan Woodard, appearing for Moss, said Moss knows he did "something very dangerous" but now realizes that. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson called the allegations "extraordinarily concerning."

According to the complaint:

A neighbor told police he was standing outside 5146 Anton Drive when he heard shouting from somewhere nearby. He said he heard two or three gunshots about a minute after the shouting stopped.