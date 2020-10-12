Man charged with North Side murder pleads guilty to lesser homicide

A Madison man, contending he mistakenly thought another man had fired a gunshot, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced intentional homicide charge for the death last year of a man on Madison's North Side.
Larence G. Thomas, 38, was charged last year with first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2019, shooting death of Malik Moss, 19, outside Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive. That charge carried a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted.
Under a plea agreement, Thomas pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide, which carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds will sentence Thomas on Dec. 17.
While the plea hearing was held by video conference because of restrictions in place in courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Thomas appearing from the Dane County Jail, she said he will be in her courtroom when she sentences him, because in a serious matter like this she prefers to have the person being sentenced in front of her.
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser said under the plea agreement, he is free to argue for any sentence up to the maximum. He said agreed to the reduced charge because at a trial, Thomas would have contended he believed Moss had fired a gun first. Although there wasn't any evidence that was the case, Moeser said, he said he had to consider whether a juror might find his explanation reasonable.
Thomas' lawyer, Michael Covey, said while there is no doubt Thomas fired the gun that killed Moss, there were circumstances that led Thomas to believe he had been fired at just before he shot Moss. Before the shooting, Covey said, there had been a fight between Moss and others. Thomas heard a gunshot being fired, and believing it to have been fired at him by Moss, he "freaked out" and shot Moss.
Under the law, Covey said, Thomas had an unreasonable belief that he was defending himself -- a reasonable but mistaken belief that Moss had a gun. It was unreasonable, Covey said, because Moss did not have a gun.
"I honestly thought he had a gun, ma'am," Thomas told Reynolds.
Moss' mother, Nakia Williams, appearing at the hearing as a right of victims under Wisconsin's recently-approved version of Marsy's Law, said she disagrees with the plea agreement and wants Thomas punished to the fullest extent.
"He took my son away from me," Williams said. "I believe he deserves the maximum because he destroyed us."
A consequence of her son's death, she said, is that she no longer gets to see the grandchild he left behind.
Thomas fled to Mississippi after the shooting and was arrested there a few weeks later.
Thomas' co-defendant, Leearthur Taylor, 34, of Madison, who remains charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, still intends to go to trial. A trial scheduled for November was scrubbed due to the pandemic and was re-scheduled Monday to take place in February.
