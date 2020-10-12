Man charged with North Side murder pleads guilty to lesser homicide

Thomas' lawyer, Michael Covey, said while there is no doubt Thomas fired the gun that killed Moss, there were circumstances that led Thomas to believe he had been fired at just before he shot Moss. Before the shooting, Covey said, there had been a fight between Moss and others. Thomas heard a gunshot being fired, and believing it to have been fired at him by Moss, he "freaked out" and shot Moss.

Under the law, Covey said, Thomas had an unreasonable belief that he was defending himself -- a reasonable but mistaken belief that Moss had a gun. It was unreasonable, Covey said, because Moss did not have a gun.

"I honestly thought he had a gun, ma'am," Thomas told Reynolds.

Moss' mother, Nakia Williams, appearing at the hearing as a right of victims under Wisconsin's recently-approved version of Marsy's Law, said she disagrees with the plea agreement and wants Thomas punished to the fullest extent.

"He took my son away from me," Williams said. "I believe he deserves the maximum because he destroyed us."

A consequence of her son's death, she said, is that she no longer gets to see the grandchild he left behind.