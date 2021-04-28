Man charged with mutilating and hiding body that was found in town of Madison last year

Authorities on Wednesday charged a Loganville man with mutilating and hiding a woman whose partially burned body was found in a wooded area near a town of Madison neighborhood last year.
An arrest warrant was authorized for Marcus J. Kilgore, 35, of Loganville, who was charged with mutilating and hiding the body of Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison. The state crime lab found DNA from Lopez in carpet cuttings taken from the trunk of a car police seized from Kilgore's home in Loganville in December, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The complaint states Kilgore's DNA was also found in several places on Lopez's body. Kilgore's DNA and that of another man, who is not named in the complaint, was found on a cigarette butt left near Lopez's body, according to the complaint.
The complaint does not charge Kilgore with causing Lopez's death, which an autopsy found appeared to be from a drug overdose. Parts of Lopez's body were burned, but Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said it could not be determined whether Lopez was alive at the time the burns were inflicted. She said, however, it's possible Lopez appeared dead when her body was left in the woods but may have been taking breaths that were spaced well apart, shallow or irregular, the complaint states.
Hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse are both felonies that each carry up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
According to the complaint:
Lopez was found about 6:30 a.m. on July 8 near Nygard Street and Crocus Circle in the town of Madison. At the scene, officers found signs Lopez may have been dragged, an odor that smelled like an accelerant, and fragments of a plastic bottle that had been burned. A cigarette butt was also found.
A person who lives in the area provided police with surveillance video that showed a light-colored four-door sedan driven through the area about 5 a.m. that morning. Other videos from the area showed the same car being driven through the area around that time.
From the videos, a local car dealer was able to identify the car as a 2009 to 2012 Lincoln MKS. Employees at a local Lincoln dealership concurred.
DNA from the cigarette butt linked Kilgore to the butt, along with another man identified in the complaint only by initials. Checking Kilgore's police history, investigators found there had been a dispute between Kilgore and a woman over the ownership of a white 2011 Lincoln MKS. Reedsburg police had mediated the dispute in June and determined the car rightfully belonged to Kilgore.
More DNA results later arrived from the Crime Lab linking Kilgore to swabs taken from portions of Lopez's body. In December, town of Madison police visited Kilgore in Loganville and took a DNA sample from him for confirmation and also took the Lincoln, which police had a search warrant to seize.
DNA analysis of three areas cut from the carpet in the car's trunk found Lopez was the source of blood and saliva that was in the carpet.