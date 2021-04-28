Man charged with mutilating and hiding body that was found in town of Madison last year

Authorities on Wednesday charged a Loganville man with mutilating and hiding a woman whose partially burned body was found in a wooded area near a town of Madison neighborhood last year.

An arrest warrant was authorized for Marcus J. Kilgore, 35, of Loganville, who was charged with mutilating and hiding the body of Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison. The state crime lab found DNA from Lopez in carpet cuttings taken from the trunk of a car police seized from Kilgore's home in Loganville in December, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The complaint states Kilgore's DNA was also found in several places on Lopez's body. Kilgore's DNA and that of another man, who is not named in the complaint, was found on a cigarette butt left near Lopez's body, according to the complaint.

The complaint does not charge Kilgore with causing Lopez's death, which an autopsy found appeared to be from a drug overdose. Parts of Lopez's body were burned, but Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said it could not be determined whether Lopez was alive at the time the burns were inflicted. She said, however, it's possible Lopez appeared dead when her body was left in the woods but may have been taking breaths that were spaced well apart, shallow or irregular, the complaint states.