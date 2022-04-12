Man charged with Labor Day homicide facing extradition from Illinois, Madison police say

According to a criminal complaint, Cain shot Cooke twice in the chest during an argument outside an apartment complex near the intersection of Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard in the early evening hours of Sept. 6.
Cain's sister identified him to police from video surveillance stills, according to the complaint.
Two other men were with Cain during the shooting, according to the complaint. They have not been identified or arrested for Cooke's death.
Cooke's family said the 20-year-old had started an online clothing business and was attending Madison Area Technical College.
Cooke's death was Madison's sixth homicide last year. The city had ten homicides in 2021, tying a record from the previous year.
