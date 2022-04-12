Man charged with Labor Day homicide facing extradition from Illinois, Madison police say

A man who has been on the lam since being charged in the September 2021 killing of a Madison 20-year-old is facing extradition from Illinois after being arrested during a traffic stop, Madison police said.

Jeremiah L. Cain was arrested in Chicago on March 22 and is being held there on a Dane County homicide warrant, said police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Cain, who had a gun when he was arrested, was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop following a minor traffic violation, Fryer said.

Cain faces first-degree-homicide charges in Dane County for the Labor Day killing of Nicholas Cooke, a Madison native and Memorial High School graduate.

According to a criminal complaint, Cain shot Cooke twice in the chest during an argument outside an apartment complex near the intersection of Martha Lane and Acewood Boulevard in the early evening hours of Sept. 6.

Cain's sister identified him to police from video surveillance stills, according to the complaint.

Two other men were with Cain during the shooting, according to the complaint. They have not been identified or arrested for Cooke's death.

Cooke's family said the 20-year-old had started an online clothing business and was attending Madison Area Technical College.

Cooke's death was Madison's sixth homicide last year. The city had ten homicides in 2021, tying a record from the previous year.

