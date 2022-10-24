Man charged with killing of Brittany Zimmermann set to enter pleas, avoid trial

David Kahl, charged in 2020 with the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann, will apparently enter a guilty or no contest plea to a charge related to her death later this week instead of facing a three-week trial set to begin in January.

The plea hearing, set for Thursday morning before Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor, was added to the court calendar on Monday.

Details of any plea agreement between Kahl and prosecutors were not immediately available. State assistant public defender Ben Gonring said Monday that Kahl hasn't authorized him to divulge any details about the agreement. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kahl, 56, of Madison, was charged in March 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide for the 21-year-old student's death at her West Doty Street apartment. A criminal complaint states she died from stab wounds and strangulation on April 2, 2008.

The case remained under investigation for about a dozen years, though Kahl had been considered a suspect since early in the investigation.

The criminal complaint contains no direct eyewitness evidence of Kahl's involvement in Zimmermann's death, but cites probable DNA matches found on some articles of Zimmermann's clothing. It also discusses DNA belonging to Kahl that was on the envelope for a letter sent to police in April 2009 from Fox Lake Correctional Institution, where Kahl was incarcerated at the time. The letter pointed investigators toward another Fox Lake inmate as someone who discussed having killed Zimmermann.

The complaint also placed Kahl in the area near Zimmermann's apartment on the day she died, and cited statements he made to police that shifted over time concerning his activities that day. He talked about going from door-to-door trying to scam money for a purported tire repair, when he was actually seeking money to buy crack cocaine.

Until late last year, Kahl had been an inmate at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, where he was serving a sentence for seventh-offense drunken driving.

Kahl has been at the Dane County Jail since November on $1 million bail.