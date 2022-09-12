Man charged with homicide in Fitchburg drug overdose death

A Madison man was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose death of a Fitchburg man in February.

A criminal complaint charged Gerrico D. Holt, 27, with supplying a controlled substance that caused the death of the man, who was only identified in the complaint by his initials, on Feb. 19 in the 5600 block of Brendan Avenue in Fitchburg.

Holt, who is on probation for second-degree sexual assault and armed burglary for a 2016 assault at a woman's Far East Side home, was ordered jailed on $150,000 bail after appearing in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday.

But bail may be academic, because when Holt was sentenced earlier this year for the 2016 crimes, a five-year prison sentence was initially imposed but then was suspended in favor of probation. Under that structure, if Holt's probation is revoked by the state Department of Corrections, he would immediately begin serving the five-year prison sentence.

If convicted of reckless homicide, Holt faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

According to the complaint:

A woman called police after she was unable to reach her son, who did not show up for dinner and was not responding to phone calls or text messages.

Police entered the man's apartment and found him dead on his bed. In the bathroom, police found a blue pill and a powdery substance next to a $20 bill that appeared to have been rolled up.

An autopsy found the man had died from mixed drug intoxication, a combination of fentanyl and mirtazapine, an antidepressant.

A review of the man's phone found that on Feb. 18, he had texted someone asking for "percs," which police said was a common street name for small blue pills often made with fentanyl. The man was told to go to an address on Black Onyx Drive in Madison. Location data from the man's phone indicated he then drove there from Fitchburg.

Records indicated the owner of the phone number at the other end of the text exchange was Holt. In August, police interviewed Holt, who said initially that he was not aware of the phone messages but agreed the phone number was his.

Holt told police where he got "percs" and said he bought them from a source for $8 to $10 apiece and sold them for $20 to $30 each. He later acknowledged the exchange of messages with the man and that he agreed to sell the man three pills.

In a phone call from jail recorded hours after his contact with police, Holt told a woman that an overdose had been traced back to him.

"Listen, there was nothing you could have prevented. Nothing," Holt told the woman. "Only thing that could have prevented this was me not doing what I was doing trying to make a couple extra dollars. That was the only thing. It is what it is. I'm in here. I'm gonna face this (expletive) like a man and go do my time."