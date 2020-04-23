Man charged with homicide by drunken driving for crash that killed friend told police he was 'kinda wasted,' complaint states

A 19-year-old man told police he was “kinda wasted” early Sunday when he was driving a car on Madison’s Far East Side that crashed into the back of a parked semi-trailer truck, killing the man’s friend, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Donovan Luz-Torres, of Madison, was charged with homicide by drunken driving and driving a vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The complaint states a preliminary breath test showed Luz-Torres’ tentative blood alcohol concentration was more than 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Justin D. Wixom, 18, of Fitchburg, was killed in the crash.
Luz-Torres declined to do field sobriety tests when asked, telling an officer, “I’ll admit to it, but I don’t want to do the test,” according to the complaint. He later said he didn’t have a driver’s license, telling an officer, “I don’t even have a driver’s license so what does that mean?”
On Wednesday, Luz-Torres appeared by video from the Dane County Jail for an initial court appearance. Dane County Court Commissioner Mario White set his bail at $1,500. Luz-Torres’ lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, said there was a good chance the bail would be posted by Luz-Torres’ family.
The homicide charge carries up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The license charge carries up to six years.
According to the complaint:
Madison police were called to the scene of a crash just after midnight Sunday on Hayes Road, just outside the Red Roof Inn. There they found a white 2019 Nissan Sentra sedan with severe front-end damage near a semi-trailer truck. A passenger was in the car’s front passenger seat.
Luz-Torres, who was outside the car, told police he had been driving.
“I’m kinda wasted,” Luz-Torres said, then added, “Not that much.” He said he was coming from a friend’s house in Fitchburg.
Luz-Torres was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital to be evaluated. While there, he declined to perform field sobriety tests but provided breath and blood samples.
Luz-Torres told Officer Andrew Yamriska he was driving straight on Hayes Road when he struck the semi truck, which he said was parked “right there in the middle of the street.” He said he “didn’t see it.”
A witness who was driving in the same direction on Hayes Road told Officer Thomas Finnegan that he saw a white Nissan Sentra coming up behind him at speeds estimated at 45 to 50 mph, with no headlights, only its parking lights on. The Sentra passed the witness’ car on the left, and when that happened the witness saw the passenger with his head and upper torso protruding from the front passenger window.
The Sentra then moved to the right, the witness said, and just before the car struck the semi truck, the passenger pulled his body back into the car. On impact, the witness said, the Sentra spun in the road.
