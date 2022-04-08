Man charged with homicide after uncle's body found dead after fire in Juneau County, authorities say

A 45-year-old man has been charged with homicide after his uncle was found dead in a fire in Juneau County in March, according to authorities.

Travis Yirka, of Union Center, was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building, both felonies, in the death of LeRoy Siefkes, 64, also of Union Center, according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Yirka appeared Friday in court, where a judge set his bail at $500,000, according to court records. The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said he is being held in the Juneau County Jail.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a house fire in the village of Union Center on March 19 shortly after 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews were notified that there were potentially two individuals inside the home as it burned, the Sheriff's Office said. One person was found to be safe in the city of Elroy, but firefighters found the body of the Siefkes inside the house after an extensive search.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday that the fire caused Siefkes' death.

A criminal complaint identifies Siefkes as Yirka's uncle, and alleges that the two argued with each other frequently, including the night before the fire, Channel 3000 reported.

Yirka claimed there was an explosion and his uncle was not able to make it out alive, but a fire marshal determined that the fire was not caused by an explosion, according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation assisted the Juneau County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Yirka's next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

