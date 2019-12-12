Man charged with hiding body of missing Sun Prairie woman in Adams County

Records from the AmericInn in Wisconsin Dells show Olson and Evans stayed there the night of May 4, and a hotel worker said she remembered checking Evans in as Olson’s guest that night.

In August, an inmate at the Dodge Correctional Institution who had been housed with Olson in late May and June told Dane County Detective Todd Dosher that Olson said he used heroin with a girl who overdosed and that “Olson and two other people had dumped the girl’s body somewhere in the country outside of Madison.”

The complaint does not state why Olson was incarcerated, but says he turned himself in to Dodge County authorities on May 29.

Olson told another inmate in the Dane County Jail that he fell asleep in the hotel room and woke to find Evans unconscious. Olson told the inmate he performed CPR on Evans and went back to sleep after “she was fine.” Olson said he then woke a few hours later and found Evans was dead. He said he wrapped her body in “something from the hotel room” and left the body in a rural area on private property, and he cleaned the hotel room.