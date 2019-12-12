Man charged with hiding body of missing Sun Prairie woman in Adams County

A man was charged Thursday with hiding the body of a Sun Prairie woman whose remains were found in Adams County last month.
Robert J. Olson, 25, also is charged with providing false information on a missing person and obstructing an officer. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has Olson’s address listed as Juneau in Dodge County.
Earlier this month, the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Annastasia Evans, 24, who had been missing since May 4.
According to a criminal complaint, Olson told fellow inmates at the Dodge Correctional Institution and Dane County Jail that “he used heroin with a girl who overdosed” and “dumped her body somewhere in the woods.”
According to the complaint:
A close friend of Evans, who was one of the people who reported her missing, said Olson took Evans to the Wisconsin Dells on May 4 and returned without her on May 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Olson told Detective Tom Roloff of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office he did not take Evans to the Dells, but he dropped her off to buy heroin in the area of Calypso Drive and Trailsway in Madison.
Records from the AmericInn in Wisconsin Dells show Olson and Evans stayed there the night of May 4, and a hotel worker said she remembered checking Evans in as Olson’s guest that night.
In August, an inmate at the Dodge Correctional Institution who had been housed with Olson in late May and June told Dane County Detective Todd Dosher that Olson said he used heroin with a girl who overdosed and that “Olson and two other people had dumped the girl’s body somewhere in the country outside of Madison.”
The complaint does not state why Olson was incarcerated, but says he turned himself in to Dodge County authorities on May 29.
Olson told another inmate in the Dane County Jail that he fell asleep in the hotel room and woke to find Evans unconscious. Olson told the inmate he performed CPR on Evans and went back to sleep after “she was fine.” Olson said he then woke a few hours later and found Evans was dead. He said he wrapped her body in “something from the hotel room” and left the body in a rural area on private property, and he cleaned the hotel room.
A third inmate said Olson told him that after he woke to find Evans dead, he wrapped her body and her belongings in the hotel room’s bedding and left it “somewhere in the woods.” Olson said he “scrubbed down the room” and “made sure there was nothing.”
Evans’ remains were found by a property owner on Czech Avenue in the town of Preston on Nov. 23.