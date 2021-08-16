Man charged with hate crimes for road rage shooting incident

According to the complaint:

The incident on Hickory Street happened on Aug. 3. When one of the workers raised his arms at Gray, Gray stopped the car and the worker started walking toward him. Told he had nearly hit some of the work crew, Gray picked up the gun from inside the car.

On Aug. 9, an Asian woman was driving on South Park Street near Wingra Drive when she slowed down for construction and a car sped up behind her and then slammed on its brakes.

When she moved her car out of the way, she told police, the driver of the car behind her began screaming at her, making reference to her race, and threw trash at her car. Then she saw the driver point a gun out of the rear passenger window and heard a loud boom.

After Gray was identified as the person sought in the two incidents, police arrested him on Friday on Johns Street near Cottage Grove Road on Madison's Far East Side. When he was arrested, police found apparent crack cocaine on him and more cocaine along with cash during a search of the apartment where he was living.