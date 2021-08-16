Man charged with hate crimes for road rage gunshot incident

A man who police said threatened a city Streets Division worker with a gun after speeding through a work zone, and a week later fired a gunshot at a woman and threatened to kill her over a traffic incident, was charged Monday with several felonies, one of them as a hate crime.
A criminal complaint states that last week, Donneil J. Gray Jr., 20, of Madison, cursed at a woman in traffic, calling her "Chinese dumb (expletive), threatened to kill her and then lowered a window on the car he was driving and fired a gunshot.
About a week earlier, the complaint states, Gray drove through a work zone in the 1300 block of Hickory Street on Madison's South Side at an estimated 40 mph, nearly striking some of the workers with his car, then displayed and racked the slide of a handgun when confronted by one of the workers.
"I'll shoot all you (expletives)," Gray said, one of the workers told police. "(Expletive) you and your job."
At the time, Gray was free on bail in three other felony cases filed against him earlier this year. During a court appearance Monday, Assistant District Attorney Frank Remington argued for $100,000 bail, noting that in the complaint Gray is quoted as telling police he had $50,000 saved up to post for bail. Gray's lawyer, Brian Severson, argued for $5,000.
Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen set bail at $25,000.
According to the complaint:
The incident on Hickory Street happened on Aug. 3. When one of the workers raised his arms at Gray, Gray stopped the car and the worker started walking toward him. Told he had nearly hit some of the work crew, Gray picked up the gun from inside the car and displayed it.
On Aug. 9, a woman who is Asian was driving on South Park Street near Wingra Drive but paused, unsure if she could go where she wanted because of construction, when a car sped up behind her and the driver slammed on its brakes.
When she moved her car out of the way, she told police, the driver began screaming at her, making reference to her race, and threw trash at her car. Then she saw the driver point a gun out the rear passenger window and heard a loud boom after she saw the gun and tried to turn her car out of the way.
After Gray was identified as the person sought in the two incidents, police arrested him on Friday on Johns Street near Cottage Grove Road on Madison's Far East Side. When he was arrested, police found apparent crack cocaine on him and more cocaine along with cash during a search of the apartment where he was living.
In all, Gray is charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, one of them as a hate crime; seven counts of bail jumping; manufacture or delivery of cocaine; and two counts of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon, one of them as a hate crime.