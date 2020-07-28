Man charged with hate crimes for grocery store parking lot incident

Northington said she began kicking at Lythjohan to get him away. Her children saw this and ran over to pull Lythjohan away from her. She said he hit the children, and the youngest, 4 years old, was thrown to the ground.

She said Lythjohan, who is white, called her a racial slur. Her children gave similar accounts and also said he used the n-word. One boy said Lythjohan grabbed his neck.

A review of surveillance video from Woodman's by police showed Lythjohan trying to back out of a parking space while Northington was dropping off her children. After that, she pulled ahead to let other cars pass then turned around to find a parking spot near the door, again blocking Lythjohan's car.

Northington pulled forward, and Lythjohan was able to back out, but kept backing in the direction of Northington's car, following it. Lythjohan then is seen getting out of his car and walking "aggressively" to Northington's car. Northington tried to back away from Lythjohan as he banged on her window, then he opened her car door, the video showed.

As a struggle ensued, Northington's children could be seen running to her aid, and the youngest is seen in the video falling to the ground during the struggle.