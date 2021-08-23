Man charged with hate crime in attack on woman on Madison's South Side

A 47-year-old Edgerton man was charged Monday with a hate crime for allegedly punching a woman on Madison's South Side last week after calling her profane names that included a derogatory term for lesbians.

Adam S. McIntyre attacked the woman unprovoked as she was walking to her home in the 1100 block of Moorland Road just after midnight Thursday, then ran to his mother's apartment nearby, where he is not allowed to be under bail conditions related to earlier felony charges against him, according to a criminal complaint and probable cause statement.

The victim told police she did not know her attacker by name but knew he was banned from the apartment building. She described him as bald, probably drunk and wearing a colostomy bag, according to the complaint. Police arrested McIntyre later that afternoon at his mother's apartment, where an officer saw a bottle of vodka on the floor and said McIntyre appeared drunk, the complaint says.

McIntyre was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with hate-crime enhancers, and three counts of felony bail jumping. He currently has five open felony cases in Dane County, including one for an alleged attack on his mother, according to the probable cause statement in the most recent case.