Man charged with grandmother's murder, tells police he sent her to sainthood

Assistant District Attorney Alex Goulart said Beggs was homeless and was staying at his grandmother's home at the time of her death.

According to the criminal complaint:

A family member. said in court to be one of Kathleen Beggs' sons, told investigators he arrived at her home on West Mineral Point Road in the town of Center, just north of Footville and about 12 miles west of Janesville, as usual around 5:30 a.m. to bring in her newspaper.

But when he pulled into the driveway, he noticed the home's exterior lights were on, which was unusual. Jamie Beggs then came out of the house and asked the man if he could see the demons.

The man walked into the house and saw a couch had been moved into the kitchen, and Beggs again said there were demons in the house and asked the man if he could see them.

The man told Beggs to move the furniture back where it belonged before his grandmother woke up, but when he went to her bedroom, she wasn't there. After looking around he asked Beggs where she was, and Beggs said she was in the garage.

That's where the man found Kathleen Beggs, covered in coats and blankets, then called 911 after moving a coat that covered her face.