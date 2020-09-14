Man charged with fleeing traffic stop, causing drunken driving deaths of two passengers in crash

The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 26 near the Kwik Trip store at 1252 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. Simmons' car came to rest in a grassy area between the store's gas pumps and Ruby Lane. The car was on fire.

Cloud was pulled from the car, but Harvey was found about 10 feet from it. Both died at the scene. Simmons and the other passenger were hospitalized.

Interviewed at UW Hospital, Simmons told a Dane County Sheriff's Office detective that he and a friend were in his car, driving around and drinking. On Madison's West Side, he said, two women flagged them down and asked for a ride home, and agreed to take one from Simmons after he told them he was headed to Sun Prairie, where Simmons lived at the time.

Simmons said his car was pulled over on Main Street in Sun Prairie. He said he initially stopped but then decided to drive away from the officer. He was going 40 to 50 mph, he said, when he struck a curb near the Kwik Trip. He said he remembered a fire starting in the car but nothing after that.

Data downloaded from a Crash Data Retrieval system in the car found that one second before the crash the car was going 61 mph at 100% throttle. The brake wasn't used during the eight seconds before the crash.