Man charged with fleeing traffic stop, causing drunken driving deaths of two passengers in crash

A man who police said accelerated away from a traffic stop, then quickly crashed his car, killing two people in it and badly injuring a third, was charged Monday with two counts of homicide by drunken driving.
A criminal complaint against Lonzo J. Simmons, 27, of Cambridge, states his blood alcohol concentration after the June 26 crash in Sun Prairie was 0.21 percent, nearly three times the limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Simmons is charged with causing the deaths of Kara J. Cloud, 28, of Madison, and Clinton W.G. Harvey, 27, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had initially stopped Simmons. A third passenger was critically injured.
In addition to two counts of homicide by drunken driving, Simmons is charged with two counts of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, drunken driving causing great bodily harm, causing great bodily harm by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, attempting to flee or elude an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.
At the time of the incident, Simmons was free on signature bonds for two unrelated cases.
Simmons appeared in court Monday and was ordered jailed on $10,000 bail by Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.
According to the complaint:
The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 26 near the Kwik Trip store at 1252 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. Simmons' car came to rest in a grassy area between the store's gas pumps and Ruby Lane. The car was on fire.
Cloud was pulled from the car, but Harvey was found about 10 feet from it. Both died at the scene. Simmons and the other passenger were hospitalized.
Interviewed at UW Hospital, Simmons told a Dane County Sheriff's Office detective that he and a friend were in his car, driving around and drinking. On Madison's West Side, he said, two women flagged them down and asked for a ride home, and agreed to take one from Simmons after he told them he was headed to Sun Prairie, where Simmons lived at the time.
Simmons said his car was pulled over on Main Street in Sun Prairie. He said he initially stopped but then decided to drive away from the officer. He was going 40 to 50 mph, he said, when he struck a curb near the Kwik Trip. He said he remembered a fire starting in the car but nothing after that.
Data downloaded from a Crash Data Retrieval system in the car found that one second before the crash the car was going 61 mph at 100% throttle. The brake wasn't used during the eight seconds before the crash.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crash and said July 30 that Sun Prairie officers involved in the traffic stop are not criminally culpable for the deaths of Simmons' two passengers.
A brief report made public by DCI states the car was stopped on Beech Street in Sun Prairie by a Sun Prairie officer but fled after initially coming to a stop. The officer had not made contact with the car's occupants before the driver fled.
A minute later, the report states, the car struck a tree on Ruby Lane.
DCI did not release any additional information because of the pending criminal investigation that led to charges against Simmons.
