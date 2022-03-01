Man charged with fatal shooting of worker while being booted from Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in a fatal shooting at a downtown Milwaukee bar.

Jordan Tate, 25, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide in a Feb. 10 shooting at Brownstone Lounge that left a 31-year-old employee, Krystal Tucker, dead.

The Sussex man is also charged with two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury for gunshot wounds to two 23-year-old Milwaukee men at the Brownstone.

According to a criminal complaint, employees said a man was turned away from the lounge because he didn't meet the minimum age requirement of 27 after 9:00 pm. One employee told investigators Tate became belligerent and as security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot, authorities said.

According to the complaint, Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but were turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video, WITI-TV reported.

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulling out a gun and firing it multiple times into the doorway entrance.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Tate's behalf.