Man, 18, charged with driving 6 stolen vehicles after a stolen vehicle arrest last year

An 18-year-old Madison man who, last year at age 17, was released on a signature bond after being charged with driving a stolen car, was charged Wednesday with driving stolen vehicles on six other occasions since his release from custody.

Treveon D. Thurman was charged in seven new criminal complaints filed Wednesday with multiple counts of bail jumping, being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, attempting to flee or elude police and resisting police, all related to vehicles stolen between Dec. 4 and Jan. 8. He was arrested on Friday.

Thurman was charged on Aug. 23 with driving a stolen vehicle and obstructing police for an incident on June 24, court records indicate. He appeared in court in September, when a signature bond was set requiring, among other things, that he abide by a nighttime curfew and that he not drive any vehicles without the owner's permission.

Thurman went back to court twice, in October and December, for violations of the terms of his release. Cash bond of $1,000 was set for him on Friday in the case, and he remained in custody. Another $8,500 cash bail was set for Thurman during a court appearance Wednesday on the seven new complaints.