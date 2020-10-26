Man charged with damaging statues also charged with breaking City-County Building windows

A Madison man charged last week with helping tear down two statues on the state Capitol grounds during anti-police demonstrations on June 23 was charged Monday with breaking windows at the City-County Building the same night, before at least one other person tried to set the building on fire, according to police.

Sasha N. Clemente, 21, was charged in a criminal complaint Monday with an additional count of felony criminal damage to property after police said they identified him from photographs using a shovel to break a window on the Carroll Street side of the CCB early on June 24.

That was the same night statues of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg and Forward were toppled on the Capitol grounds and a state senator was assaulted by a group of people after someone said he was taking photos of the group.