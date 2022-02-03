 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with child sexual assault as part of Wisconsin DOJ's clergy probe

As part of an ongoing Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into clergy abuse, Waushara County authorities have charged a man with sexual assault of a child for a 2009 incident at a church camp, authorities announced Thursday. 

Jon Nystrom, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old during a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, Wisconsin. Nystrom was a camp counselor at the time and would have been about 20 years old, according to the Department of Justice. Nystrom is from Wood County. 

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

The 10-year-old had been sleeping, and was woken up by the touching, the DOJ said.

The victim reported the assault for the first time on Attorney General Josh Kaul's website for clergy and faith leader abuse, the DOJ said. The victim had not told the church nor law enforcement before. 

"This case is possible because of the report made by a brave survivor and the diligent work of investigators, victim service professionals, and prosecutors," Kaul said in a statement. 

After the report, the Waushara County Sheriff's Department investigated the alleged assault. 

Nystrom has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault contact with a child under 13. Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink announced the charges on Thursday. Leusink is prosecuting the case. 

Kaul is encouraging anyone with information about other clergy and faith leader abuse to report it online at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620. 

