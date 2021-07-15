Man charged with Brittany Zimmermann murder ordered to stand trial

The DNA on the envelope was Kahl's.

The complaint also cites evidence placing Kahl in the area at the time Zimmermann was attacked and Kahl's own shifting statements about his activities that day.

Kahl admitted he was going from door to door trying to scam for money by telling people he needed money to repair a tire on his car. The money was actually used to buy crack cocaine.

Kahl's attorney, assistant state public defender Jon Helland, opposed the probable cause finding, telling Circuit Judge Juan Colas that there is "scant evidence to support the charge in the criminal complaint."

Helland said that "at best," prosecutors had testimony concerning a "jailhouse snitch," who told Madison police Detective Allen Rickey in 2008 about statements Kahl made at Fox Lake concerning his involvement in Zimmermann's death.

"But you take that statement out, you have almost no evidence that Mr. Kahl is responsible for the death of Brittany Zimmermann," Helland said.

Without hearing an argument from Moeser, Colas said the evidence was sufficient and ordered Kahl to stand trial.