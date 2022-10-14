Man charged with attempted sexual assault, burglary at two apartments in same Downtown Madison building

A Fitchburg man was charged Friday with attempted sexual assault and burglary for two separate incidents early Sunday morning at two apartments on different floors in the same Downtown apartment building.

One criminal complaint alleges that early Sunday, Dashawn D. Lomack, 24, talked his way into the apartment of a woman whom he had met weeks earlier, and while in her apartment, he touched her improperly. He was charged with attempted third-degree sexual assault.

A second complaint charges that later the same morning, a man woke up in his apartment in the same building, in the 400 block of West Gilman Street, to find a man later identified as Lomack, going through things in the man's bedroom. That complaint charged Lomack with burglary.

Lomack was jailed on $10,000 bail after appearing in court Friday. While Lomack was initially charged with third-degree sexual assault, Court Commissioner Brian Asmus pointed out that the elements of that crime were not met in the complaint. Assistant District Attorney Timothy Verhoff amended it instead to an attempt.

According to one of the two complaints:

The woman said she had met Lomack on Sept. 30 and exchanged Snapchat contact information with him, then saw him at bars Downtown on two other occasions. Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, she told police, she was with two friends in the lobby of the apartment building when Lomack suddenly appeared and kissed her.

She said Lomack followed her and her friends into the elevator. She was trying to get the attention of her friends that she did not want him there, she told police, but they apparently did not pick up on the cues. They all went into her apartment.

She said he kissed and touched her, despite her not wanting him to. She asked him later to leave, but when he didn't, she instead left the apartment. He was still there when she returned but finally left around 4 a.m.

According to the second complaint:

A man woke up around 5 a.m. to find an intruder going through things in his room. He initially thought it was one of his roommates, but did not recognize the person standing there.

The man told the intruder to leave, and he did. The man found that a small amount of cash had been taken. The apartment door apparently had been left unlocked.

In both cases, the complaints state, police were able to identify Lomack using security video from the apartment building and video from a Downtown bar, where his identification card had been scanned at the door earlier.