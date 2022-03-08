Man charged with attempted robbery, sex assault for alleged incident in restroom

A Madison man was charged Tuesday with attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree sexual assault after police allege he held a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom stall at a Far East Side convenience store early Saturday.

Demarcus C. Willingham, 18, was also charged with false imprisonment for the incident that happened about 2:10 a.m. at Kwik Trip, 1625 N. Stoughton Road, which police said was interrupted when a store employee walked into the women's restroom and announced "maintenance," suspecting something was happening in the restroom.

A criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, states the woman told police she was in a stall in the women's restroom when she heard someone come in and linger near the sink before going into an adjacent stall. She saw it was a man when he started to slide under the divider into her stall, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The woman told police the man put a gun against her chest and demanded her money. She told him she didn't have anything and tried to reason with him, telling him she has a son who is around the same age as the man. When she tried to leave, she told police, he "smacked" her hand away from the door and threatened to shoot her, the complaint states. She told police she thought she was going to die.

After not getting money or the woman's phone, the man then demanded that the woman perform a sex act on him, and exposed himself to her. She told police he tapped the gun against her head and continued to make the demand, the complaint states.

When the employee entered the restroom, the man left. Police said they found the man, later identified as Willingham, walking in the area. He was armed with a BB gun that looked like a handgun, the complaint states.

Asked after his arrest what he had said to the woman, the complaint states, he admitted he had demanded a sex act from the woman, "or put your hands on your head. Those were my exact words."

Willingham was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

