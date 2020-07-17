Man charged with attempted kidnapping, sex assault in Downtown gunpoint incident

The women said they told the man they would give him anything he wanted and offered him their credit cards, but he never attempted to take them and told the women to “shut the (expletive) up.” The woman who had the gun to her head said she believed the man was going to sexually assault her.

When a couple approached from the south, one of the women began screaming and the man fled.

Using a tracking dog, police later found the gun, a 6mm BB gun. Witness statements and security cameras indicated a blue four-door sedan left the area at high speed, and went through stop signs on Lake Street.

The same car, driven by Fix, soon after crashed at South Bassett and West Wilson streets, going too fast to take the curve at the intersection. A later search of the car turned up small white BBs, similar to the ones in the gun police found.

Fix’s girlfriend told police Fix said he had worked until 6 p.m., went golfing and then went to Vintage Spirits and Grill, 529 University Ave., where she met him at 9:30 p.m. She said he didn’t appear to be intoxicated. After that, a friend of Fix’s told police, Fix drove the friend home to his Downtown apartment around 1:25 a.m.