Man charged with attempted kidnapping and sex assault attempt in Downtown gunpoint incident

The gun that a man held to the head of a woman during an incident Downtown last month, and pointed at her friend, was a BB gun police later found in the area, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
The complaint charged Kavi T. Fix, 23, with attempted kidnapping, attempted second-degree sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct for the incident around 2:25 a.m. on June 19, in which it's alleged Fix tried to drag one of the women away as he held the gun to her head.
Fix had been out drinking with friends earlier, the complaint states. About a half-hour before the alleged attack, police said he grabbed and attempted to kiss another woman in the Lake Street side of the State Street Campus Garage.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail for Fix at $50,000 during a court appearance on Friday. Fix is also in custody on a state Department of Corrections hold for an alleged probation violation. Fix was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 2015 and sentenced to five years of probation.
According to the complaint:
The two 21-year-old women told police they were walking in an alley between the Lowell Center and Mendota Court when a man came "out of nowhere," grabbed one of the women and put a gun against her temple. She couldn't breathe because his arm was across her neck, the woman told police.
The women said they told the man they would give him anything he wanted and offered him their credit cards, but he never attempted to take them and told the women to "shut the (expletive) up." The woman who had the gun to her head said she believed the man was going to sexually assault her.
When a couple approached from the south, one of the women began screaming and the man fled.
Using a tracking dog, police later found the gun, a 6mm BB gun. Witness statements and security cameras indicated a blue four-door sedan left the area at high speed, and went through stop signs on Lake Street.
The same car, driven by Fix, soon after crashed at South Bassett and West Wilson streets, going too fast to take the curve at the intersection. A later search of the car turned up small white BBs, similar to the ones in the gun police found.
Fix's girlfriend told police Fix said he had worked until 6 p.m., went golfing and then went to Vintage Spirits and Grill, 529 University Ave., where she met him at 9:30 p.m. She said he didn't appear to be intoxicated. After that, a friend of Fix's told police, Fix drove the friend home to his Downtown apartment around 1:25 a.m.
Around 1:50 a.m., a man later identified as Fix was seen walking up and down the rows of cars in the State Street ramp. In the ramp, a woman told police, the man walked up to her friend, grabbed her around the waist and tried to kiss her.
The man wasn't wearing a protective mask, the woman told police, and she yelled at him to stay 6 feet away because of the coronavirus pandemic. He responded, "I don't give a (expletive) about that." He stood there while the woman and her friend got into a car and drove away.
In the parking ramp video, on a Snapchat video of Fix playing golf earlier that night and at the scene of the crash, Fix was wearing the same clothing. A search of his phone showed he had also that night tried to text a woman he had met at the driving range earlier, and also had tried to get another woman to come out for drinks with him after his girlfriend had gone home.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.