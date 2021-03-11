Man charged with attempted homicide of 2 for September shooting incident

Police are looking for a Madison man who has been charged with two counts of attempted homicide for a shooting in Madison in September that left two people wounded.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday charged Devion L. Thomas, 21, with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting on Sept. 18 near the intersection of Britta Parkway and Helene Parkway on Madison's South Side.

One of the shooting victims, the complaint states, said he tried to speak to Thomas, known to him only as Day Day, but Thomas said he didn't want to talk until someone in the victim's family was shot and paralyzed, just like Thomas' brother.

The complaint doesn't contain any other information about the incident the victim said Thomas was talking about.

According to the complaint:

Police responded to several reports of shots being fired about 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. Witnesses said two people fled the area in a green or teal minivan. Officers found numerous shell casings in the street, sidewalk and a front yard in the 3300 block of Britta Parkway. One witness said she saw an older minivan leave a parking lot in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway.

