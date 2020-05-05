Man charged with attempted homicide in weekend Madison shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Madison man after he was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last week on Madison's Southwest Side that left another man with gunshot wounds.

Donald C. Smith, 26, is wanted for the shooting on Saturday of a 41-year-old man in the 5700 block of Russett Road.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Madison police were sent to the area at about 11 a.m. Saturday, when a man identified in the complaint only by his initials was found on the ground between two apartment buildings at 5710 and 5714 Russett Road. The man was bleeding from his chest and lower back, and had a graze wound to the side of his head.

The man told police he had been shot by Smith, who is the brother of a woman with whom the man has a child. The man said he was shot first in the chest, then in the head. The man was shot a third time when he tried to run from Smith, the complaint states.

Doctors at UW Hospital told police the man had bullets in his lower back near his tailbone and in his upper left shoulder area, the complaint states.

Police said on Saturday that the man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

