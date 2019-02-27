The victim of a stabbing earlier this month at a West Side home told police that his assailant stabbed him without warning, then continued to attack him and stabbed him multiple times until the man's fiancee, along with another resident of the home, came to his rescue, court documents state.
The stab wounds narrowly missed the man's intestines and heart, according to a criminal complaint, and a doctor said that without immediate medical help the man would have died.
A criminal complaint charged Luke R. Faircloth, 26, of Madison, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Feb. 10 incident at the home in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard. The complaint states that Faircloth claimed to police that the stabbing victim owed money to Faircloth, and that Faircloth, who has a history of mental illness, had made nonsensical statements to police when he was interviewed after his arrest.
"He was making little remarks," Faircloth told police, the complaint states. "He was talking (expletive) so I stabbed him."
Faircloth was jailed on $100,000 bail after appearing in Dane County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint:
The fiancee of the stabbing victim told police that she and her husband-to-be had believed in October that they were renting the entire house, but the following month were informed by the landlord that she was renting a room in the home to Faircloth, who was a complete stranger to the couple.
Another man, also a stranger to the couple, was moved into the home by the landlord about two months ago, she told police.
The woman told police they became worried after learning Faircloth is schizophrenic and is on extended supervision after serving a prison sentence.
On Feb. 10, the man told police, he walked into the darkened kitchen in the home, where Faircloth was sitting by himself, and was immediately stabbed in the abdomen by Faircloth.
A struggle ensued as Faircloth continued to swing a paring knife at the man and managed to cut his hands and forearms. During the struggle, as Faircloth backed the man into the living room, the man was stabbed about six times in the abdomen.
The man's fiancee and the home's other resident came to the victim's aid. The woman told police the attack stopped when she pulled on a scarf that Faircloth wore, and that when it came off his neck that seemed to "snap him out of it."
Faircloth first went to his bedroom, then as the woman called 911, he went onto the back patio to smoke a cigarette, then went to the front porch to wait for police.
He was compliant when police arrived, but yelled, "This is why he should have given me the money." He claimed the victim had stolen money from him.
According to court records, Faircloth is on extended supervision after serving a 1½-year prison sentence for punching a deputy at the Door County Jail, about two months after his arrest for driving a vehicle, stolen from its owner in McFarland, without consent.
As part of the same spree in May 2015, Faircloth was charged with burglary in Calumet County for stealing jewelry and other items from a home in Sherwood, but that case was suspended after Faircloth was found to be incompetent to stand trial. It remains an open case.