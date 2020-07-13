Man charged with attempted homicide in stabbing at Downtown Madison park

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a stabbing at a Downtown Madison park last week.
Billy Langford was arrested Thursday after a 53-year-old man was stabbed in Peace Park near State Street. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including a stab wound to his liver, according to a criminal complaint. His condition Monday was unknown, but police said he was stable as of Friday.
Surveillance video shows Langford making a stabbing motion toward the victim, and multiple witnesses identified him as a suspect, according to the complaint.
Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus on Monday set Langford's bail at $35,000. If released, he is banned from State Street, Langdon Street and the Capitol Square, and would not be allowed to have a weapon or contact with the victim.
Asmus said given the strong likelihood of a lengthy prison sentence, a "very steep" cash bail amount was needed to ensure Langford's appearance in court.
Langford faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for the attempted homicide charge. He also faces nearly seven years in prison and six years of extended supervision for bail-jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
Video shows the victim standing at the back of Peace Park near a grill around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim bends over then stands up, and Langford quickly approaches and makes a stabbing motion toward the victim's chest.
Madison police officer Kraig Kalka recognized Langford in the video from past contacts. Two people who were in Peace Park and a group at a nearby church also identified Langford as the stabbing suspect.
The victim hunched over and walked toward the street, and Langford left the park.
Just after the stabbing, two people flagged down officer Jarad Frey for help. Frey called for backup and emergency responders.
The group at the church told police Langford had gotten onto a Metro Transit bus. Officers located the bus and ordered Langford off of it and he was taken to the Dane County Jail.
Langford reportedly told officers that the victim killed his sister, "and I was just defending myself 'cause he said I would end up like her."
At Langford's initial appearance, assistant public defender Devonte Windham said Langford receives mental health treatment and has been set up with housing in the community, but "currently has no financial resources."
Langford has three other open cases from 2019: a felony for alleged battery while imprisoned, misdemeanor theft and false representation, and misdemeanor damage to property.
Langford remained in the Dane County Jail as of Monday evening.
