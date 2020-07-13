Man charged with attempted homicide in stabbing at Downtown Madison park

According to the criminal complaint:

Video shows the victim standing at the back of Peace Park near a grill around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim bends over then stands up, and Langford quickly approaches and makes a stabbing motion toward the victim's chest.

Madison police officer Kraig Kalka recognized Langford in the video from past contacts. Two people who were in Peace Park and a group at a nearby church also identified Langford as the stabbing suspect.

The victim hunched over and walked toward the street, and Langford left the park.

Just after the stabbing, two people flagged down officer Jarad Frey for help. Frey called for backup and emergency responders.

The group at the church told police Langford had gotten onto a Metro Transit bus. Officers located the bus and ordered Langford off of it and he was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Langford reportedly told officers that the victim killed his sister, "and I was just defending myself 'cause he said I would end up like her."