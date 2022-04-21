 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with attempted homicide for Peace Park stabbing pleads to lesser felony

A man who was charged with stabbing another man near State Street in 2020, leaving the victim with a serious injury, pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser felony, avoiding a trial that was scheduled for next week.

Billy G. Langford, 36, of Madison, who was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in July 2020 for a stabbing that injured a 53-year-old man, will be sentenced on May 19 by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.

Under a plea agreement, Langford pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, which carries up to 15 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Attempted homicide is a 60-year felony. Langford has two other felony and two misdemeanor cases currently pending.

Billy Langford

Langford

A criminal complaint states city surveillance video showed the man standing near a grill at Peace Park on July 9, 2020, when Langford approached and appeared to make a stabbing motion toward the man's chest.

Langford left the park and got onto a bus afterward, while the man, hunched over, walked toward State Street where two people flagged down a police officer.

The complaint states Langford told officers later that the man had killed his sister, "and I was just defending myself 'cause he said I would end up like her."

Langford was originally jailed on $35,000 bail, but over time his bail was reduced to $5,000 and then to a signature bond in February, according to court records.

