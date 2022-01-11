Man charged with attempted homicide following sudden attack on neighbor

A town of Madison man was charged Tuesday with attempted homicide after a neighbor said the man burst into the neighbor's apartment armed with a knife on New Year's Day and attacked him, but the neighbor was able to knock the man out and call police.
Jeffrey A. Wealti, 61, was arrested on Jan. 1 for an incident in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Way that left the neighbor with scalp injuries from having his hair pulled by Wealti, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. The knife Wealti was brandishing had a six-inch blade, the complaint states.
Wealti was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and armed burglary with a dangerous weapon.
Wealti has a history of mental health issues, according to the complaint, and when police contacted him, he said he didn't know why he entered the neighbor's apartment but "lost control."
"I didn't mean to, I just did it," Wealti told Detective Robb Hale. He repeated several times that he "lost track."
Town of Madison police said Wealti was taken to a hospital and was still recovering there from his injuries. The complaint issued Tuesday also included an arrest warrant.
The neighbor told police he didn't know Wealti, but believed Wealti may have welcomed him to the condo association about a year ago when he moved in.
According to the complaint:
The 24-year-old neighbor told police he was watching college football on TV when he heard scratching or banging on his door. He could not see who it was, so he unlocked the door and opened it to find his neighbor, Wealti, standing there holding a large knife in one hand, along with a jar of jelly and a can of Raid insect spray.
Wealti immediately charged into the apartment and said, "You're gonna die today," and "You're a dead man." The neighbor grabbed the knife with both hands and Wealti bit him on the forearm. The neighbor pushed Wealti onto a love seat and as they wrestled, Wealti said, "You're a lot stronger than I thought you'd be."
At that point, the neighbor said he asked Wealti, "What's wrong with you?"
As the struggle continued, Wealti pulled the neighbor's hair. The neighbor got on top of Wealti and elbowed him in the head five to 10 times until Wealti was unconscious.
The man told police he was the "most scared (I've) ever been," adding he thought Wealti was going to kill him.
The man needed three staples to close a wound on his scalp caused by Wealti pulling his hair. He also had a scratch at least six inches long on his chest.
The complaint states Wealti is known to town of Madison police as having a history of delusional paranoia. On Christmas Eve, he was contacted by Hale after he was seen walking around carrying barbecue and kitchen utensils that included a large knife with a red handle, which appeared to be the same knife as the one he brought to his neighbor's home on Jan. 1.