Man charged with attacking FBI office door with axe

A Verona man was charged Tuesday with criminal damage and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident in June in which police said he struck the doors of the local FBI office with an axe.

A criminal complaint states William J. Buffo, 40, told Middleton police he was upset that the FBI wouldn't investigate his child custody concerns and instead kept referring his complaints to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The complaint is one of six now pending against Buffo, who was also charged Tuesday with stalking and violating domestic abuse orders. The stalking charge is a felony. Most of the other complaints currently pending against Buffo also charge him with violating domestic abuse orders.

Buffo, who appeared in court by video Tuesday, was released from jail on $1,250 bail.

According to the criminal damage complaint involving the FBI:

Agents told police they were working in the office in Middleton about 8 a.m. on June 25 when someone began continuously ringing the doorbell outside the office. An agent saw Buffo on the doorbell's video camera, saying "I want someone to come to me" and "the people I pay for weren't coming to talk to me."