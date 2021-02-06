Man charged with animal abuse after dog dies from being kicked

A Madison man was charged Friday with kicking a dog to death earlier this week during a dispute with another man, telling the man after he kicked the dog, “the dog deserved it,” according to a criminal complaint.

Ishmael L. Moran, 31, was charged with felony animal mistreatment, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping for the incident, which police said happened Monday night outside Porchlight, 306 N. Brooks St., where Moran was living.

Moran appeared Friday in court, where he was ordered jailed on $2,500 bail. This is now the fifth open felony case currently pending against Moran, according to court records.

According to the complaint:

A man told police he was taking his girlfriend’s dog, Bella, a Yorkshire terrier, outside when he encountered Moran, who appeared intoxicated and called the man names. The man said Moran pushed him, and he left an elevator to avoid a further escalation with Moran.

Outside, the man told police, Moran confronted him again and kicked Bella very hard once in the underbelly. Bella fell and did not get up. The man said Moran laughed and said “the dog deserved it.”