Man charged with alleged attempted homicide in stabbing at Peace Park

Video shows the victim standing at the back of Peace Park near a grill around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim bends over then stands up, and Langford quickly approaches and makes a stabbing motion towards the victim's chest.

Madison Police Officer Kraig Kalka recognized Langford in the video from past professional contacts. Two people who were in Peace Park and a group at a nearby church also identified Langford as the stabbing suspect.

The victim hunched over and walked toward the street, and Langford exited the park.

Just after the stabbing, two people flagged down officer Jarad Frey for help. Frey called for backup and emergency responders. He followed the Madison Fire Department to the hospital. The victim had no major organs hit except for his liver.

The group at the church told police Langford had gotten onto a Metro Transit bus. Officers located the bus and ordered Langford off of it. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

Langford told officers that the victim killed his sister, "and I was just defending myself 'cause he said I would end up like her."