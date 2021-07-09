Man charged in two attacks on Madison buses

The victim in that case, meanwhile, told police Washington called him "whitey" or some other derogatory term for white people, although the detective later said it was hard to hear what was said amid all the yelling and swearing during the incident.

In video from the May 28 incident, Washington and his brother are heard calling the bus driver, who is Black, the n-word and accusing him of being "black on the outside, white on the inside," according to the complaint.

Masks have been required on Metro Transit under local, state or federal orders since last summer to curb the spread of COVID-19. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order requiring masks on public transit is expected to end Sept. 13, Metro spokesperson Mick Rusch said.

According to the complaint in the May 28 case:

Washington and his brother got on the bus at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Mendota Street near the Home Savings Bank and the driver noticed the teen did not have a mask on. The driver told him he either had to have a mask on or get off the bus, and that cinching his hoodie around his face was not a substitute for a mask.