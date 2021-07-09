Man charged in two attacks on Madison buses

A man charged with attacking a Metro Transit bus driver on May 28 because the driver demanded his 15-year-old brother wear a mask is also charged with an attack on a Metro passenger who accused the two of not wearing masks on a bus five days earlier.
Kadhafi Washington, 20, of Madison, was charged June 30 and Thursday in two separate cases with felony battery to a public transit vehicle operator, driver or passenger.
His 15-year-old brother was also referred by Madison police for charges in the May 28 incident for allegedly participating in the attack on the bus driver. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office is waiting on a recommendation from the county Department of Human Services before deciding whether to formally charge the boy.
Accompanied by their mother, Washington and his brother turned themselves in to North District police on June 7, when the mother said she'd seen her sons in surveillance images released by police as they were searching for the suspects in the May 28 attack, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Washington accused the victim in the May 23 case of having called his brother the n-word, although the detective in the case said he didn't hear the word in the bus' video surveillance of the incident, which includes audio, according to a criminal complaint in that case.
The victim in that case, meanwhile, told police Washington called him "whitey" or some other derogatory term for white people, although the detective later said it was hard to hear what was said amid all the yelling and swearing during the incident.
In video from the May 28 incident, Washington and his brother are heard calling the bus driver, who is Black, the n-word and accusing him of being "black on the outside, white on the inside," according to the complaint.
Masks have been required on Metro Transit under local, state or federal orders since last summer to curb the spread of COVID-19. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order requiring masks on public transit is expected to end Sept. 13, Metro spokesperson Mick Rusch said.
According to the complaint in the May 28 case:
Washington and his brother got on the bus at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Mendota Street near the Home Savings Bank and the driver noticed the teen did not have a mask on. The driver told him he either had to have a mask on or get off the bus, and that cinching his hoodie around his face was not a substitute for a mask.
Washington and the teen became angry with the driver, with Washington telling him something to the effect of "you deserve to get your a-- kicked, because you're a traitor to the Black race," according to the driver, and then attacked him.
All three tumbled off the bus and the driver said he was kicked or punched in the head 15-20 times. He suffered popped blood vessels in both eyes and a scraped right knee, and reported that he saw stars, felt nauseous and had a bad headache after the attack.
According to the complaint in the May 23 case:
Washington and his brother were passengers on a bus traveling on the North Side when they got into an argument with a fellow passenger after the passenger became upset because the two allegedly were not wearing masks.
Surveillance video footage from the bus confirmed Washington hit the man, who police reported was left with a swollen, black-and-blue left eye and a swollen chin, along with bleeding and cuts.
Washington's brother told police it was hot on the bus that day and he had his mask down around his chin. He said the victim "screamed" at him and his brother and called him a profane phrase that included the n-word. Washington said he felt the man was disrespecting the teen.
Washington is scheduled to make an initial court appearance in both cases on July 15.