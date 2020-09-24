Man charged in traffic death of former Madison schools standout, board member

The Dane County District Attorney's office has charged a teenager free on bail with reckless homicide in a crash in Madison last week that killed a 22-year-old former Madison School Board member and National Merit Scholar.
Maurice M. Chandler, 18, of Madison, is also charged with driving with a revoked license license, reckless injury and eight bail-jumping counts in the accident at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive that killed Anthony M. Chung on Thursday.
Chung was a 2016 graduate of Madison Memorial High School who served as the student representative on the Madison School Board. His girlfriend and front-seat passenger, Rory Dernick, was also seriously injured in the crash, according to court records, suffering multiple broken bones.
Former Madison School Board member T.J. Mertz, who served with Chung, said he had a bright future.
"He was a hard worker," he said. "He did his research. He cared about making a difference. ... He was going to do good or even great on a bigger scale."
Chandler, who the school district confirmed is also a former student, had seven open felony and misdemeanor cases open against him in Dane and Lincoln counties at the time of the crash. Those cases include ones for theft, identity theft, armed robbery and operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Online court records show he was repeatedly released on signature bonds or cash bonds ranging from $100 to $1,250.
Bond in the reckless homicide case was set at $200,000 in a preliminary hearing on Thursday. According to the criminal complaint in the case, a marijuana cigar and a submachine-gun-style firearm was found in the Jeep Chandler had been driving.
In a profile and question-and-answer article about Chung on the School District's website, he thanked his teachers and administrators and called out several teachers for praise by name.
Chung was active on the Memorial debate team and called his debate coach, Tim Scheffler, a "role model."
"I love the social sciences," he said in the profile. "The freedom in argumentation for analysis really bolsters my creativity, and I feel that social lessons are always relevant and applicable, especially today.... I hope to work in the job that allows me to support social/legislative change most efficiently."
The Madison School District tweeted its condolences to Chung's family and friends on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
