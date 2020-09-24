Man charged in traffic death of former Madison schools standout, board member

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County District Attorney's office has charged a teenager free on bail with reckless homicide in a crash in Madison last week that killed a 22-year-old former Madison School Board member and National Merit Scholar.

Maurice M. Chandler, 18, of Madison, is also charged with driving with a revoked license license, reckless injury and eight bail-jumping counts in the accident at Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive that killed Anthony M. Chung on Thursday.

Chung was a 2016 graduate of Madison Memorial High School who served as the student representative on the Madison School Board. His girlfriend and front-seat passenger, Rory Dernick, was also seriously injured in the crash, according to court records, suffering multiple broken bones.

Former Madison School Board member T.J. Mertz, who served with Chung, said he had a bright future.

"He was a hard worker," he said. "He did his research. He cared about making a difference. ... He was going to do good or even great on a bigger scale."