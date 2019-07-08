Dane County prosecutors filed a 23-count complaint last week against a Madison man accused in a 19-month-long, East Side graffiti spree that is estimated to have caused some $33,000 in damage.
Elliot Klein, 30, was released on his own recognizance after an initial court hearing Monday.
He is accused of spray-painting buildings, construction equipment, utility boxes, bridges, a port-a-potty and more from June 2, 2016, through Jan. 18, 2018 -- often with a bird symbol, the word "JIVE" and the initials "USFC." Seventy-eight of 95 instances of tagging damage documented in a police investigation included one or both of the latter two tags.
Klein was arrested late on Jan. 18, 2018, after allegedly spray-painting a wall of the former Brew & Grow -- now home to MadCat Pet Supplies -- at 1525 Williamson St.
Police found numerous cans of paint and painted items in the Williamson Street apartment where he lived at the time, according to a complaint.
Five of the 23 counts against Klein are felonies because the damage involved in those five cases was estimated at more than $2,500 each. According to the complaint, victims of Klein's tagging reported some $33,000 in losses, with costs to the Madison Streets Division of clearing spray paint from city property at $4,562.40.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne explained the delay between Klein's arrest and the charges being filed by saying the graffiti stopped after the arrest, his office was determining restitution and "there were a number of other pressing matters which took priority to completing the charging of this case."