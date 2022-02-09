Man charged in shooting outside Milwaukee high school that injured 5, stemmed from "stupid dispute' on Facebook

MILWAUKEE — The suspect in a shooting that injured five people, including four teens, outside a Milwaukee high school was charged with six felonies Tuesday.

The Journal Sentinel reports Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Attorney Amy Scholz, who appeared with Jobe in court Tuesday, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond, court records show.

Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.

The criminal complaint cites surveillance video and witness accounts in describing how Jobe walked to his car as a crowd gathered to watch a physical fight outside the Rufus King High School where a basketball game was taking place and fired three shots into the ground after returning to the area.

The five people injured in the shooting — ages 15, 16, 17 and 20 — were all hit by bullet fragments or suffered graze wounds, the complaint said. One of the victims is Jobe’s niece.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said last week the fight began over a dispute on social media. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson described it as a “silly, stupid dispute on Facebook.”