A man who was charged in February for a random attack on a woman as she walked alone on Langdon Street pleaded guilty Monday to three felonies.
Jerome R. Winslow, 22, of Madison, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of substantial battery for the Feb. 3 attack, which left the woman barely conscious, with a broken eye socket and a jaw that had to be rebuilt using titanium plates.
Winslow was arrested Feb. 6 after police officers recognized him from surveillance images.
He will remain in custody until a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 4 before Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford.
Under a plea agreement, two other charges -- false imprisonment and attempted second-degree sexual assault -- were dismissed, but can be considered by Crawford when she sentences Winslow. He faces more than 28 years of combined prison and extended supervision. Under the agreement, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moeser and state Assistant Public Defender Guy Cardamone can seek any sentence within the sentencing limits.
A criminal complaint states that a woman was walking on Langdon Street, near the UW-Madison campus, when she was struck from behind by a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt, then dragged on her back toward a cul-de-sac where North Carroll Street ends at Lake Mendota.
Using images from city and business surveillance cameras, police were able to identify Winslow as the woman's attacker. He told police that he attacked her because she had said something "derogatory" to him, the complaint states, and admitted punching her several times.