Man charged in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann finished early release program, but won't go free

By law, the March 13 letter from Oshkosh warden Cathy Jess states, Kahl’s release date would be within 30 days of the date Hanrahan received the letter.

Hanrahan retired on March 13, leaving it to Dane County’s presiding judge, Valerie Bailey-Rihn, to sign the order and send it back to Oshkosh. She signed it on Thursday.

Once released from prison, however, Kahl would be taken into custody on the homicide warrant and returned to Madison.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Friday he doesn’t know when Kahl will make his initial appearance in court, only that it will be shortly after he is brought to the Dane County Jail from Oshkosh. Ozanne said that could happen next week or the week after that, depending on when the signed order from Bailey-Rihn reaches Jess.

When Kahl is returned to Madison, his first court appearance will be by video, which has become standard practice since COVID-19 protective measures were ordered by Dane County judges and by the state Supreme Court. Ozanne said a courtroom in the Dane County Courthouse has been used for video court appearances but officials now are moving to the Zoom video meeting platform for initial appearances by defendants who are in custody.