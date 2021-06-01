Man charged in homeless shelter shooting found incompetent, case is suspended

The court case against a man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting at a men’s homeless shelter in March was suspended indefinitely after he was found incompetent to assist in his defense.

Ronald E. Stephens, 23, of Madison, was charged with shooting another man on March 22 at the former city of Madison Fleet Services Building, which was being used as a temporary shelter for homeless men.

The man who was shot had taunted Stephens about carrying a gun, a criminal complaint states. After shooting the man, Stephens threatened to shoot other people. The incident brought a large police response to North First Street, where the building is located.

At a hearing Tuesday, both Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess and Stephens’ attorney, Reed Cornia, along with Stephens, said they agreed with an examiner’s report finding Stephens unable to understand proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled Stephens to be incompetent and ordered him committed to a state Department of Health Services facility, likely the Mendota Mental Health Institute, for treatment.