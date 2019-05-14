A Madison man who was charged with reckless homicide last year for providing the drugs that caused the overdose death of another man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a drug delivery charge.
Jeffrey D. Skidmore, 48, pleaded guilty to delivery of the heroin and fentanyl mix that caused the death of a 27-year-old man on Dec. 30, 2017. The conviction carries up to 12½ years of combined prison and extended supervision.
Under a plea agreement, a charge of first-degree reckless homicide originally filed against Skidmore was dismissed. Prosecutors can ask for up to five years in prison for Skidmore under the agreement, while Skidmore’s lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Tracey Lencioni, can argue for any sentence.
Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara agreed to allow Skidmore to remain free on $5,000 bail until his sentencing hearing in about two months, after the state Department of Corrections finishes a pre-sentence investigation.
A criminal complaint states that the man, who was identified only by his initials in the complaint, became unconscious after injecting heroin he bought from Skidmore, a friend of the man told police. The man’s friend drove the man to Sauk Prairie Hospital where he died, the complaint states.
During an interview with police, the complaint states, the man’s friend wrote down Skidmore’s name and said he had made arrangements to meet Skidmore so that the man could buy the heroin. The purchase took place in Monona off South Towne Drive, the complaint states.