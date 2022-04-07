Man charged in Downtown homicide hospitalized, authorities say

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a Fitchburg man just outside the Dane County Jail on March 30 was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Thursday.

Schaffer couldn't provide any details on Amond Galtney’s hospitalization, beyond saying he remained in the hospital Thursday morning and in the custody of the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Demone Cummins, 20, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., 32, along with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Galtney, 25, of Madison, was charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and attempting to elude police.

Galtney is alleged to have been the driver of a Ford Explorer SUV that he and Cummins drove from the shooting scene on South Carroll Street, just outside the jail and across the street from the Madison Police Department’s Central District station.

