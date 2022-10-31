Man charged in destructive 2020 Madison protests enters deferred-prosecution program

A man who during racial-justice rioting two years ago in Madison was among a mob that looted an Under Armour store and stole an AR-15 rifle out of a police car was given the opportunity to have his record cleared Monday as long as he completes a deferred prosecution program and pays restitution of about $2,000.
Denzel A. Jackson Jr., 23, of Lowell, was charged in January of 2021 with three felonies for being part of the groups that looted Under Armour on State Street and destroyed a Madison police car in the Downtown protests that turned destructive overnight May 30 in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis five days earlier.
Jackson, who has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to being a party to the crimes of burglary and theft but will have those convictions dismissed if he completes the Dane County District Attorney's office
Deferred Prosecution Program, which requires defendants to sign a contract with the office to complete various assigned services such as counseling or substance-abuse treatment.
In what Circuit Judge Chris Taylor called an "unusual" twist, a felony criminal damage to property charge against Jackson, also as a party to the crime, would be converted to a misdemeanor theft charge if Jackson completes the deferred prosecution program. Jackson would then plead guilty to that but Taylor would make the charge eligible to be erased from his record if he stays out of trouble and pays restitution.
Sights and sounds from the clash between protesters and state police in Madison, Wisconsin, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
"There's lots of opportunities for you here," Taylor told Jackson. "The chance is yours how you want to proceed. ... I hope you take advantage of this."
Jackson opted not to address the court before Taylor signed off on the plea agreement. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne pointed to Jackson's clean record prior to 2020 and that he's not been charged with any crimes since then as among the reasons his office went along with the agreement. His office has said the AR-15 was recovered by police not long after it was stolen.
According to the criminal complaints against Jackson, bystander footage showed him leaning into the squad car and prying at the locking mechanism that held the rifle in the car until he was able to free it. Other video showed him in the Under Armour store and carrying merchandise out of it.
The Under Armour space now houses a Target. The squad car Jackson stole the AR-15 from was later let ablaze by rioters.
Photos: Madison protest of Minneapolis man's death turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Demonstrators talking to a police officer on State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Police on State Street and N. Fairchild Dr. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Photographing the police on State Street. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests on State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
State Street near the Capitol Square. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison police monitor East Towne Mall in the early morning Sunday after protesters had shattered the glass of the food court entrance.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protesters shattered the front door of the Best Buy at 2452 E. Springs Drive in the early morning Sunday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
An improvised medical station near the Veterans Museum on the squarer. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison police use tear gas as protests on State Street and Capitol Square in response to the death of George Floyd turn violent Saturday.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison police fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison police fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison police and protesters stand off at the top of State Street Saturday.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
Sierrena Taylor, 22, is sprayed with milk after getting hit by tear gas that Madison police threw into a crowd of protesters on the 100 block of State Street Saturday.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of
George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protests turn destructive
People tend to a man who was injured when a fight broke out after some looters broke into a State Street store and others tried to stop them.
CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protests turn destructive
Rioters smash in the window of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art gift store, which was subsequently looted.
CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Police line up to keep protesters off of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street.
CHRIS RICKERT -- State Journal
Madison protest turns destructive
A protester stands off with a police officer on State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Yelling, "hands up, don't shoot," protesters stand off with police at the top of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Protesters stand off with police at the top of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive
Police block protesters from entering the 100 block of State Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Patrons at Vintage restaurant on East Washington Avenue watch the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
A protestor stands in front a Madison Police officer at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis -- For the State Journal
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Marchers make their way up State Street to the Capitol at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands gathered on the Capitol steps at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Marchers pass the Madison Police department at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Sharon Irwin, Tony Robinson’s grandmother, talks to the crowd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Jordan King of Verona talks to the crowd at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on the Capitol Square at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on East Washington at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on East Washington at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on East Washington Avenue at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Thousands march on East Washington Avenue at the Justice for George rally May 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.