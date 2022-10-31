Man charged in destructive 2020 Madison protests enters deferred-prosecution program

A man who during racial-justice rioting two years ago in Madison was among a mob that looted an Under Armour store and stole an AR-15 rifle out of a police car was given the opportunity to have his record cleared Monday as long as he completes a deferred prosecution program and pays restitution of about $2,000.

Denzel A. Jackson Jr., 23, of Lowell, was charged in January of 2021 with three felonies for being part of the groups that looted Under Armour on State Street and destroyed a Madison police car in the Downtown protests that turned destructive overnight May 30 in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis five days earlier.

Jackson, who has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to being a party to the crimes of burglary and theft but will have those convictions dismissed if he completes the Dane County District Attorney's office Deferred Prosecution Program, which requires defendants to sign a contract with the office to complete various assigned services such as counseling or substance-abuse treatment.

In what Circuit Judge Chris Taylor called an "unusual" twist, a felony criminal damage to property charge against Jackson, also as a party to the crime, would be converted to a misdemeanor theft charge if Jackson completes the deferred prosecution program. Jackson would then plead guilty to that but Taylor would make the charge eligible to be erased from his record if he stays out of trouble and pays restitution.

"There's lots of opportunities for you here," Taylor told Jackson. "The chance is yours how you want to proceed. ... I hope you take advantage of this."

Jackson opted not to address the court before Taylor signed off on the plea agreement. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne pointed to Jackson's clean record prior to 2020 and that he's not been charged with any crimes since then as among the reasons his office went along with the agreement. His office has said the AR-15 was recovered by police not long after it was stolen.

According to the criminal complaints against Jackson, bystander footage showed him leaning into the squad car and prying at the locking mechanism that held the rifle in the car until he was able to free it. Other video showed him in the Under Armour store and carrying merchandise out of it.

The Under Armour space now houses a Target. The squad car Jackson stole the AR-15 from was later let ablaze by rioters.