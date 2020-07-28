Man charged in beating homicide of neighbor found incompetent, case delayed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a Madison man accused in the beating death of his 81-year-old neighbor was suspended indefinitely after a judge ruled Tuesday he is incompetent at this point to assist in his defense.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz also ruled that Saynit Keokanya, 38, cannot refuse to take medication to restore him to competency, finding that it may be necessary to involuntarily medicate him in order to restore him to competency within a year, the maximum time allowed under state law.

Keokanya's lawyers, assistant state public defenders Crystal Vera and Richard Jones, along with Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller, agreed with a finding by Dr. Craig Schoenecker that Keokanya has a mental illness and is incompetent. Testimony from Schoenecker was taken to determine whether Keokanya could be ordered to involuntarily take medication.

Keokanya was charged with killing his neighbor, Nang Yee Lee, who died May 25, three days after it is alleged Keokanya kicked open Lee's door, attempted to shoot him, then pistol-whipped him. According to a criminal complaint, he told police he had to save himself and his brother from something that was attacking them, and later said it was Enoch, who he said was a fallen angel.