Man charged in beating homicide of neighbor found incompetent, case delayed

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a Madison man accused in the beating death of his 81-year-old neighbor was suspended indefinitely after a judge ruled Tuesday he is incompetent at this point to assist in his defense.
Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz also ruled that Saynit Keokanya, 38, cannot refuse to take medication to restore him to competency, finding that it may be necessary to involuntarily medicate him in order to restore him to competency within a year, the maximum time allowed under state law.
Keokanya's lawyers, assistant state public defenders Crystal Vera and Richard Jones, along with Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller, agreed with a finding by Dr. Craig Schoenecker that Keokanya has a mental illness and is incompetent. Testimony from Schoenecker was taken to determine whether Keokanya could be ordered to involuntarily take medication.
Keokanya was charged with killing his neighbor, Nang Yee Lee, who died May 25, three days after it is alleged Keokanya kicked open Lee's door, attempted to shoot him, then pistol-whipped him. According to a criminal complaint, he told police he had to save himself and his brother from something that was attacking them, and later said it was Enoch, who he said was a fallen angel.
Keokanya, who had also broken into the apartment of another neighbor at the Northport Drive building but found nobody was home, told police he pistol-whipped Lee after having problems with the gun he was carrying, the complaint states. Police had initially thought Lee was shot.
He said he pistol-whipped Lee because the "old man" was coming at him, making it difficult for him to put bullets into his gun.
Police have said the two men did not know one another.
Keokanya will be kept in a state institution for treatment to restore him to competency, which is the ability to understand the charges against him, the court proceedings and the ability to assist his attorneys in defending him. His case has not yet advanced beyond a hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for a trial on the charges, which would be held once he is deemed competent.
