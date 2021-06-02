Man charged in 2020 death of Tony Robinson's sister, Kyla

Protesters chant “We are T.R.” for Tony Robinson during a demonstration on Park Street June 17.

A Madison man has been charged in the death of the 15-year-old sister of Tony Robinson, a 19-year-old Black man whose fatal 2015 shooting by a white Madison police officer continues to be a flashpoint for local activists..

Walter L. Johnson, 33, is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated in the Sept. 4 death of Kyla Robinson, whom he incorrectly refers to in a criminal complaint as his "daughter." She was the only passenger in the car Johnson was driving on South Stoughton Road when it hit a guardrail, went airborne and landed on another car.

According to a criminal complaint:

Johnson was driving Robinson to the East Towne Mall in his orange Dodge Charger when a man in a BMW pulled up next to him at a stoplight on East Washington Avenue and displayed a gun, and Johnson believed "the guy in the black BMW may have been associated with people who wanted to retaliate against him."

Johnson told police he tried to flee from the BMW onto Stoughton Road and in trying to avoid a motorcycle in front of him lost control of the Charger. A witness estimated Johnson had been going 85 mph or more.

Blood taken from Johnson at the hospital came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.