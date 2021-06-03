Man charged in 2020 crash death of Tony Robinson's sister, Kyla

Blood taken from Johnson at the hospital came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

After landing on the other car, Johnson’s car continued to roll down a hill, and he and Kyla Robinson were thrown from the car. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Kyla was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Johnson and the driver of the car Johnson’s vehicle landed on were also hospitalized.

2015 case

On March 6, 2015, an intoxicated and allegedly combative, but unarmed, Tony Robinson was shot to death by officer Matt Kenny in an apartment on Williamson Street after Kenny said Robinson ambushed him and punched him in the head in a narrow stairwell.

Robinson’s death remains a rallying cry among local activists and police critics, who have unsuccessfully demanded Kenny’s firing. Kenny was cleared of any criminal or procedural misconduct in the case, but the city’s insurer agreed to pay Robinson’s family $3.35 million to settle a civil rights suit. The city did not admit any guilt in the case.

Other charges