Man charged in 2020 crash death of Tony Robinson's sister, Kyla

A Madison man has been charged in the death of the 15-year-old sister of Tony Robinson, a 19-year-old Black man whose fatal 2015 shooting by a white Madison police officer continues to be a flashpoint for local activists.
Walter L. Johnson, 33, is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated in the Sept. 4 death of Kyla Robinson, whom he refers to in a criminal complaint as his daughter. She was the only passenger in the car Johnson was driving on South Stoughton Road when it hit a guardrail, went airborne and landed on another car.
Johnson was ordered held on $62,500 bail during an initial hearing Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. He’s been in the county jail on a probation or parole hold since May 19.
According to a criminal complaint:
Johnson was driving Robinson to the East Towne Mall in his orange Dodge Charger when a man in a BMW pulled up next to him at a stoplight on East Washington Avenue and displayed a gun. Johnson believed “the guy in the black BMW may have been associated with people who wanted to retaliate against him.”
Johnson told police he fled from the BMW onto Stoughton Road and in trying to avoid a motorcycle in front of him lost control of the Charger. A witness estimated Johnson had been going 85 mph or more on a road where the speed limit is 55 mph.
Blood taken from Johnson at the hospital came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.
After landing on the other car, Johnson’s car continued to roll down a hill, and he and Kyla Robinson were thrown from the car. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Kyla was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Johnson and the driver of the car Johnson’s vehicle landed on were also hospitalized.
2015 case
On March 6, 2015, an intoxicated and allegedly combative, but unarmed, Tony Robinson was shot to death by officer Matt Kenny in an apartment on Williamson Street after Kenny said Robinson ambushed him and punched him in the head in a narrow stairwell.
Robinson’s death remains a rallying cry among local activists and police critics, who have unsuccessfully demanded Kenny’s firing. Kenny was cleared of any criminal or procedural misconduct in the case, but the city’s insurer agreed to pay Robinson’s family $3.35 million to settle a civil rights suit. The city did not admit any guilt in the case.
Other charges
In addition to the charge of homicide by vehicle involving the use of a controlled substance, Johnson was also charged with felony causing death while operating a vehicle while his license was suspended and misdemeanor causing injury while intoxicated for the injuries sustained by the driver of the car Johnson’s car landed on.
He was also charged Wednesday in a separate case with two felonies after allegedly damaging a car and forcing a woman into his own car in a domestic disturbance on Jan. 24 on Madison’s Near East Side. Johnson is described in the complaint as the woman’s husband.
During the initial hearing, Deputy District Attorney William Brown asked bail to be set at $103,000 total for both cases, noting Johnson has a criminal history going back to 2005, has spent time in prison, has failed to follow court orders during his release and likely knew he could be charged in the Kyla Robinson case.
Special Report: Tony Robinson police shooting anniversary
It's been one year since the March 6, 2015, fatal shooting of Tony Robinson, a black teenager who was unarmed, by a white Madison police officer in a Williamson Street apartment house.
The shooting sent shockwaves through Madison, spurring weeks of protests, drawing national attention to the city and highlighting longstanding racial disparities in Dane County.
One year after the fatal police shooting sent shockwaves through Madison, some are more fearful of police as MPD seeks to rebuild trust.
Andrea Irwin plans to continue fighting for what she sees as needed police reforms, while starting her own nonprofit to help troubled families.
Police leaders say the fatal shooting of Tony Robinson in Madison helped prompt ongoing reviews of use-of-force policies and training.
More training, more Taser use, more attention to implicit bias among local police changes following Tony Robinson shooting
Changes include more training on mental illness, more use of Tasers and stronger efforts to root out implicit bias.
Quotes from city and community leaders and the family of Tony Robinson on the anniversary of his death.
On March 6, 2015, Madison police officer Matt Kenny, who is white, shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson, a black man, after an altercatio…
Events surrounding the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson by a Madison police officer on March 6, 2015.