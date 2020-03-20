Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

Madison police announced Friday that a man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old UW-Madison student killed in her campus-area apartment nearly 12 years ago.
David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the April 2, 2008, stabbing death of Brittany Zimmermann in the 500 block of West Doty Street, interim police chief Vic Wahl announced over video Friday.
The death of the Marshfield native and medical microbiology and immunology student who lived with her boyfriend and three cats shook the UW and wider Madison communities.
In his statement, Wahl said Zimmermann's parents, Kevin and Jean Zimmermann, have "remained heavily invested in the case over the years."
In their own statement, they asked for privacy and said "having charges filed is just the beginning of justice."
"Nothing will bring our beautiful daughter back and we continue to feel that pain every day," they said.
Kahl has convictions in Dane, Iowa and Green counties going back to 1992 for crimes including sex assault, theft and drug dealing, and was convicted in 2016 for drunken driving, at least his seventh DUI. He is currently incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and is listed for life on the state's sex offender registry.
Kahl was one of hundreds of people police interviewed in the first days of the investigation, telling investigators he had gone door to door in the neighborhood where Zimmermann lived, trying to scam residents out of money to buy crack cocaine. Police said at the time that he was not a suspect.
Six years later, police found DNA matching Kahl on some of Zimmermann's clothes, and a former roommate of Kahl's, Andrew Scoles, told police Kahl had confessed to the killing. But Scoles declined to provide more information without a deal from police involving his own criminal charges. Scoles, died two years later.
The Zimmermann slaying is one of a trio of high-profile homicides that shook the city in 2007 and 2008. The midday killing occurred two months after Joel Marino, 31, was fatally stabbed in his West Shore Drive home about a mile away, also during the day.
A mentally ill former UW-Madison student later confessed to killing Marino. But police have yet to find the killer of Kelly Nolan, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student whose body was found July 9, 2007, in a wooded area in the town of Dunn, 16 days after she was last seen after a night out Downtown.
Zimmermann's case also drew attention because of mistakes made by the 911 center that caused significant delays in the search for her killer. Police were not notified of a disconnected call from Zimmermann's cellphone around the time she was killed. In a recording of that call, a woman could be heard screaming and there were sounds of a struggle, though the call taker said she did not hear them. Police were then given erroneous information about the call, which sent them on the wrong trail for two weeks.
Since then, the 911 center revamped its procedures.
Wahl said the Zimmermann case "never went cold and was never anything but a priority for MPD."
Kahl is also charged with being a party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon.
This story will be updated.