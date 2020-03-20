Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

Kahl was one of hundreds of people police interviewed in the first days of the investigation, telling investigators he had gone door to door in the neighborhood where Zimmermann lived, trying to scam residents out of money to buy crack cocaine. Police said at the time that he was not a suspect.

Six years later, police found DNA matching Kahl on some of Zimmermann's clothes, and a former roommate of Kahl's, Andrew Scoles, told police Kahl had confessed to the killing. But Scoles declined to provide more information without a deal from police involving his own criminal charges. Scoles, died two years later.

The Zimmermann slaying is one of a trio of high-profile homicides that shook the city in 2007 and 2008. The midday killing occurred two months after Joel Marino, 31, was fatally stabbed in his West Shore Drive home about a mile away, also during the day.

A mentally ill former UW-Madison student later confessed to killing Marino. But police have yet to find the killer of Kelly Nolan, a 22-year-old UW-Whitewater student whose body was found July 9, 2007, in a wooded area in the town of Dunn, 16 days after she was last seen after a night out Downtown.