Man charged for shooting at car with 3 children inside in May

A Stoughton man who allegedly shot at a car carrying a woman he’d been seeing and her three children last May in Madison was charged Monday with six felonies.

No one was hurt when Edlando M. Watson, 39, opened fire on the Uber in the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail in the early morning hours of May 26, although police found a bullet hole in the Chevy Cruze’s trunk and spare tire, according to a probable cause statement.

Watson was booked into the Dane County Jail on Thursday, and on Monday a Dane County court commissioner set his bail at $15,000.

According to a probable cause statement and the complaint:

The woman said she and her three children took an Uber to the apartment on Cottontail to retrieve a backpack from Watson, whom she’d met in January and had seen once or twice a week since. The apartment is rented by Watson’s mother, who wasn’t there at the time, but Watson and another woman and Watson’s three children were.

The first woman got out of the Uber but left her children in the car because, after getting the backpack, they were to travel somewhere else. But there was a dispute between her and Watson that involved her smashing a window and a flowerpot and Watson firing three shots at the Uber as she ran to get back in the car, telling the driver “pull out, pull out ... he’s coming with a gun.”

Interviews with those involved and a review of Watson’s cellphone led police to Watson. The phone showed texts between him and his mother on the day after the shooting in which his mother shared texts sent to her by the woman in the Uber. Mother and son also discussed the incident at her apartment, including one in which Watson says “no gun no bullet no case,” in an apparent reference to what he thought was the lack of evidence against him.

The complaint includes information about a pair of storage units where Watson might have kept firearms but does not report that the gun used in the shooting was recovered.

Watson was convicted on federal gun and drug charges in 2013. He has a criminal history in Wisconsin dating to 2006 and convictions for mostly minor offenses including marijuana possession, theft and driving with a suspended license, according to online court records.

In addition to the case filed Monday, he has four other open felony cases in Dane and Green Lake counties for charges including drug possession, criminal damage to property and battery.